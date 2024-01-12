A Houston business owner expressed frustration as his store, Newly Acquired Wealth & Fashion (NAWF), fell victim to burglary for the 11th time, resulting in the loss of nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise. The incident occurred early Thursday morning on the 12700 block of the North Freeway.

Derrick Bass, the proprietor of NAWF, told FOX 26 the break-ins not only impact him but also affect the entire community, as other stores in the area have also been targeted.

Bass and his brother Matthew Archield started NAWF from scratch, adding to the emotional toll as they watched their hard work repeatedly violated.

The surveillance video from Jan. 11 around 4:30 a.m. captured six unidentified men forcefully breaking the front door using a chain tied to a U-Haul truck.

"They took expensive brands, local brands because we try to support all the local people that have clothing brands in the city," Bass said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Six unidentified individuals broke into Newly Acquired Wealth & Fashion in North Houston Jan. 11. Owners say they took nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise.

The thieves are also seen in the back storage room, where the most valuable items, like Jordans, Nikes, Bathing Apes shoes, and letterman jackets are stored overnight. Images from a nearby camera show the suspects driving away in the U-Haul truck.

This recent incident marks the 11th time NAWF has been targeted, with the most tragic event occurring on March 19, 2022. During a robbery attempt, Bass's brother Matthew Archield was shot and killed inside the store.

"It hurts me, it makes me angry. I think honestly, now that I can't see, it doesn't hurt me as much," Bass said.

The challenges continued for Bass as he was attacked and shot twice in the face last May after closing the store and followed home. The injuries left him blind. Despite the persistent threats and violence, he remains committed to keeping the doors of NAWF open on the Northside, an area known for constant crime.

Photo of Derrick Bass (left) and his brother, Matthew Archield, co-owners of NAWF. Archield was killed in a store robbery March 2022.

"I just feel like I wouldn't be doing my brother's life justice to just pick up and leave from this spot. He didn't give his life for me to just pick up and just run," said Bass. He also emphasized his dedication to providing an option for the local community to access their preferred items.

Although no suspects have been identified in the recent burglary, Bass urged anyone with information to contact the Houston Police Department.

Three men have been charged with capital murder in Matthew Archield's death, and they await trial almost two years later.