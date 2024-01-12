A wanted man was taken into custody after refusing to come out of a car for several hours as law enforcement surrounded him, authorities say.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says the U.S. Marshals Service contacted them shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday asking for assistance in arresting the man who was wanted on several out-of-state and federal warrants.

Deputies say the suspect was in a car in the 23100 block of Colonial Parkway and was refusing to come out.

A K9 was deployed, but the man took out a large knife, so they backed off, authorities say.

A standoff involving the U.S. Marshals Service and the Harris County Sheriffs Office.

An HCSO SWAT team and Hostage Negotiation Team responded to the scene.

Authorities say negotiations lasted for several hours, and less-lethal weapons were used to get him into custody.

He reportedly sustained minor injuries from the less lethal rounds. He was taken to the hospital to be check out, and then he would be taken to the Harris County Jail.