Two people are dead and two others are in the hospital after a police chase ended in a rollover crash in Houston, authorities say.

The crash occurred around 1 a.m. Friday on the I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound connector ramp to the eastbound I-610 South Loop. The ramp remains closed.

Police say the incident began when officers located a stolen vehicle near Broadway Street and Santa Elena Street and tried to make a traffic stop.

The driver refused to stop, going northbound on Broadway and then onto the Gulf Freeway, police say.

According to police, the driver of the stolen car tried to take the ramp from the Gulf Freeway to the South Loop but couldn’t navigate the turn and hit the railing. The car rolled over.

Authorities say the driver and a passenger in the front seat both died in the crash. Their identities were not released, but police say the males appear to be 18 to 20 years old.

A girl and a man in the backseat were taken to the hospital, and they were last reported to be in stable condition.

The investigation into the incident continues.