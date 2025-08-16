Houston frat party host shot by uninvited guest, police say

The Brief A man was shot in the leg during a fight at a fraternity party early Saturday morning. Houston police responded to Wheeler Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after a fight broke out between the group hosting the party and a group of uninvited guests. Police said a member of the uninvited group shot one round into the group fighting and hit the party host in the leg.



Houston police said a man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg during a disturbance at a fraternity party early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a shooting call on Wheeler Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Lt. Ali said officers found a man that was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, a group of fraternity brothers were hosting a party when a group of people who were not invited showed up.

The group was asked to leave the party and a fight broke out in the street, Ali said.

A person in the group grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired one shot at the party group.

The victim, who police said was hosting the party, was shot in the leg.

What we don't know:

Ali said officers have a "pretty good idea" of the identity of the suspects.

There was no mention of any arrests being made.