Houston frat party host shot by uninvited guest, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police said a man is in stable condition after he was shot in the leg during a disturbance at a fraternity party early Saturday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a shooting call on Wheeler Avenue around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
Lt. Ali said officers found a man that was shot in the leg. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
According to police, a group of fraternity brothers were hosting a party when a group of people who were not invited showed up.
The group was asked to leave the party and a fight broke out in the street, Ali said.
A person in the group grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired one shot at the party group.
The victim, who police said was hosting the party, was shot in the leg.
What we don't know:
Ali said officers have a "pretty good idea" of the identity of the suspects.
There was no mention of any arrests being made.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.