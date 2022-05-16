Houston flea market shooting: 1 charged with tampering with evidence

One person has been charged with tampering with evidence in connection to a deadly shooting at a Houston flea market, and authorities are searching for more suspects who they believe fled the scene.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting occurred in broad daylight Sunday, around 1 p.m., at the flea market located in the 8800 block of Airline Drive.

Two men in their 20s died at the scene. Three other people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

None of those who were injured in the shooting have been charged at this time, but an uninjured man was charged for his alleged role. The sheriff’s office identified the man charged with tampering with evidence as Angel Flores-Lopez.

Investigators are reviewing video footage and searching for witnesses in an attempt to identify more suspects who they believe fled the scene before authorities arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, those who were shot are believed to have been involved in a fight at the location before the shooting. Authorities say several people may have left and then returned with firearms before opening fire.

The sheriff's office said at least two pistols were recovered at the scene.

The identities of the men who died in the shooting have not been released by authorities.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.