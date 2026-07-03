The Brief Los Lonely Boys and Collective Soul will take to the stage ahead of headliner Keith Urban at Freedom Over Texas. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Eleanor Tinsely Park. General admission is $15.



Thousands are expected to attend Houston’s Freedom Over Texas Fourth of July celebration on Saturday.

Here’s everything you need to know if you’re attending the celebration.

Freedom Over Texas 2026 entertainment lineup

Los Lonely Boys and Collective Soul will take to the stage ahead of headliner Keith Urban.

Besides live music, there will also be family-friendly activities, a kids' zone, food and drinks available for purchase, and more.

The night will be capped off by a dazzling "Texas-sized" fireworks show.

What you need to know to attend

When & where:

The event runs from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. July 4 at Eleanor Tinsely Park in Houston.

Tickets:

General admission is $15. Children 5 and under are free with a paid adult. Click here for more.

Where to park

Parking is available for a fee at Theater District parking garages, including the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts garage.

Road closures

Whether you are going to the event or just trying to navigate around it, the City of Houston shared this list of street closures you need to be aware of.

Looking for more fireworks events?

Some of the state's largest Independence Day celebrations are taking place across Southeast Texas, with communities hosting parades, concerts, festivals and fireworks displays throughout the holiday weekend.

Click here for a full list.