Houston firefighters investigating fire at Hunter Memorial Church resulting in $384,000 in damages

Houston Fire Department is investigating a fire that occurred in Northwest Houston in the Independence Heights Area.

According to fire officials, Hunter Memorial Church of God in Christ went up in flames around 5:00 am. The church is located in the 4100 block of Airline Drive.

The pastor says the church has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic when churches were forced to close their doors and have been dealing with squatters and more since.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within four minutes to find fire coming from the rear of a church. They forced entry, removing burglar bars, however, due to the fire conditions, crews were unable to go past the doorway.

Once the fire ventilated through the roof they switched to a defensive mode and within a short time a major portion of the roof collapsed.

The fire caused around $384,000 in damages.

Arson investigators were called in to help determine the cause of the fire as there were no utilities turned on, and the church was vacant.

