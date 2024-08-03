Houston firefighters are seeing a light at the end of the tunnel after a years-long battle with the City of Houston. The Houston Profession Firefighters' Association is receiving $650 million in settlement money from the City of Houston. On Sunday, the first responders finally got their payday.

"I’m hoping for all firefighters that today is just a day of healing for the Houston Fire Department," said Jason Wells of the Houston Fire Department.

The Houston Professional Firefighter’s Association’s legal battle with the City of Houston is coming to a close. More than 4,000 firefighters are finally getting their settlement checks from the years-long dispute.

"This is the closure of the long-waged war against Houston firefighters and their families, and today marks a day of a new era," said Marty Lancton, the union president of the Houston Professional Firefighters Association.

The settlement with the firefighter union was negotiated by Mayor John Whitmire. The deal gives first responders a lump sum of $650 million for eight years of back pay.

"The settlement, I know a lot of people thought that it was too much, you know, but it really wasn’t," said Representative Mary Ann Perez, of District 144. "I think the city saved money in the long run by cutting this deal with the firefighters."

Firefighters lined up at the NRG Center to receive their long-awaited payments.

"It’s just nice to feel appreciated so we can service the citizens better," said Wells.

"We’ve had decades of impasse with the city that needed to be resolved. Today was the day that Houston firemen were able to come together and get the things that were well deserved," said Craig Moreau.

"It’s been an emotional day. Lots of hugs, a lot of tears, but we finally made it, and we are so happy to be able to do this to our heroes," said Lancton.

After the firefighters received their checks, the union provided them with resources like wealth managers, financial advisors, and mental health help. They are resources the union president says will set the first responders up for success.