Two Houston firefighters, driver injured in Gulf Freeway crash, police say

The Brief A fire truck was blocking traffic as police investigated an unrelated crash early Saturday. Police say a different vehicle struck the fire truck, injuring two firefighters and the driver. The firefighters are expected to recover. The driver is said to be in critical condition.



Two firefighters and a driver were hospitalized early Saturday after a crash involving a fire truck on the Gulf Freeway, Houston Police say.

Gulf Freeway crash: Firefighters injured

What we know:

The crash was reported at about midnight Saturday on I-45 North near the Friendswood area.

Police at the scene said a Houston Fire truck was blocking traffic as officers were investigating a separate crash. Another vehicle then slammed into the fire truck.

Two firefighters and the driver were hospitalized. Around the time of the incident, authorities said the firefighters were in stable condition and the driver was in critical condition.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if the driver will be charged.