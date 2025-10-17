Houston firefighter accused of stealing fellow firefighter's credit card information

The Brief Curtis Jones, 28, is charged with credit card abuse. He is accused of stealing a fellow firefighter's credit card information. He allegedly tried to send himself money on Cash App and tried to buy a shirt and shoes online, according to court documents.



A Houston firefighter is accused of stealing a fellow firefighter’s credit card information and attempting to use it to send himself money on Cash App and buy shoes online, according to court documents.

According to the Harris County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office, Curtis Jones, 28, has been charged with credit card abuse. He was arrested Thursday.

The allegations

The backstory:

According to the constable’s office, Jones and the other firefighter were both working at the same fire station in June, when the crime is alleged to have occurred.

According to court documents, the firefighter told investigators that before going to sleep, he used to leave his wallet with his credit cards in his bag outside his locker, across from Jones’s locker.

In June, the firefighter was alerted by his bank that someone had attempted to withdraw $300 from his bank account to a Cash App account belonging to "Curtis", court documents state. There were allegedly also attempts to withdraw smaller amounts. However, none of the transactions went through because the account was empty.

The firefighter then received a fraud notification from his other bank. According to court documents, there was an unauthorized attempt to purchase items online worth $651.13.

Investigators traced an IP address linked to the Cash App withdrawal attempt back to Jones and his apartment, court documents state.

They were also allegedly able to track the order information from the other attempt to buy items online back to Jones. According to the constable’s office, Jones had tried to buy a shirt and a pair of shoes.

What they're saying:

"It is especially unfortunate when a first responder takes advantage of a fellow first responder," Rosen said. "Our investigation is ongoing. More charges are possible."