Firefighter injured during two-alarm fire in west Houston, officials say

The Brief First responders were called to a house fire on Wedgewood Lane. A firefighter was injured while helping someone who was reportedly still in the house. The firefighter was reported "conscious and alert" at a hospital. She was the only person injured.



A firefighter was injured while helping to battle a house fire in west Houston on Friday night, officials say.

Houston Wedgewood Lane fire

What we know:

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 7600 block of Wedgewood Lane, near I-10 and Wirt Road.

A Houston Fire official said there were calls about a person who was inside the home that was on fire.

Firefighters went onto the roof to help, but one of them got hurt while coming off the roof. A mayday was called for the firefighter, prompting the two-alarm call.

The firefighter was taken to a hospital where she was said to be "conscious and alert." She was said to be the only person injured in the incident.

Officials say the fire appeared to have damaged the back of the home.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. HFD arson investigators were called to the scene.

It's not clear if there was a person who was in the home during the fire.