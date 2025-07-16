Houston: Man found dead in Third Ward house fire, officials say

The Brief The fire happened Wednesday evening on Burkett and Beulah Streets. The causes of the man's death and the fire are under investigation. The home was believed to be vacant.



A man has been pronounced dead following a house fire in Houston's Greater Third Ward, according to fire officials.

Houston fire: Burkett, Beulah Streets

What we know:

At about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday, Houston firefighters were called to a home on Burkett and Beulah Streets near Elgin.

According to Capt. Sedrick Robinett, a fire crew got to the scene a few minutes after the call. They made a fast attack on the fire and ventilated the roof.

While putting out the fire, a man was reportedly found dead inside the home.

What we don't know:

The person found has not been identified at this time.

The causes of the fire and the man's death have not been confirmed.

Capt. Robinett says the house is believed to have been vacant, but that is not confirmed.