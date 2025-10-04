Two-alarm fire at Southeast Houston warehouse

The Brief The fire was reported at a pallet supplier warehouse on Schurmier Road. Fire crews were last said to be putting out flames from outside the building. No injuries have been reported at this time.



Fire crews are said to be battling a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in Southeast Houston.

Southeast Houston warehouse fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at a pallet supplier warehouse on Schurmier Road, near Beltway 8 and South Wayside Drive.

Smoke from two-alarm Southeast Houston fire seen on Transtar camera

Houston Fire officials say they were alerted about the fire at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Crews were reportedly battling the flames from outside the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.