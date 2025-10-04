Expand / Collapse search

Two-alarm fire at Southeast Houston warehouse

By
Published  October 4, 2025 12:48pm CDT
Houston Fire Department
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The fire was reported at a pallet supplier warehouse on Schurmier Road.
    • Fire crews were last said to be putting out flames from outside the building.
    • No injuries have been reported at this time.

HOUSTON - Fire crews are said to be battling a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in Southeast Houston.

Southeast Houston warehouse fire

What we know:

The fire was reported at a pallet supplier warehouse on Schurmier Road, near Beltway 8 and South Wayside Drive.

Smoke from two-alarm Southeast Houston fire seen on Transtar camera

Houston Fire officials say they were alerted about the fire at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.

Crews were reportedly battling the flames from outside the building.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.

The Source: Houston Fire Department

Houston Fire DepartmentHouston