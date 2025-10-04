Two-alarm fire at Southeast Houston warehouse
HOUSTON - Fire crews are said to be battling a two-alarm fire at a warehouse in Southeast Houston.
Southeast Houston warehouse fire
What we know:
The fire was reported at a pallet supplier warehouse on Schurmier Road, near Beltway 8 and South Wayside Drive.
Smoke from two-alarm Southeast Houston fire seen on Transtar camera
Houston Fire officials say they were alerted about the fire at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday.
Crews were reportedly battling the flames from outside the building.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
This is a developing news report. We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Houston Fire Department