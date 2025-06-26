One person reported dead in north Houston fire, officials say

The Brief A fire was reported on Pickering Street near West Montgomery Road. One person has reportedly been pronounced deceased.



A person has been pronounced deceased during a house fire in north Houston, according to the city fire department.

Houston: Pickering Street fire

What we know:

The fire was reported in the 700 block of Pickering Street, between West Montgomery Road and North Shepherd Drive.

One person has been reported deceased at the scene.

More officials are heading to the scene as of 4:37 p.m.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.