Houston fire: Person found dead following fire at homeless encampment

An investigation is underway after a fire at a homeless encampment in Harris County on Sunday.

According to the Eastex Fire Department, authorities were called out to the intersection of Mount Houston Road and Varnell Street around noon.

Officials said after the fire was extinguished, a victim was found dead in the encampment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The victim's name has not yet been released.