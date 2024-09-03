The Brief A house fire on Longbrook Drive resulted in one fatality. Details emerging. No injuries reported among responders. Identity of the deceased not yet released.



A tragic house fire occurred this morning in southwest Houston, resulting in the death of one person.

The fire broke out at around 5:33 AM in the 11000 block of Longbrook Drive. Although the fire was quickly brought under control, firefighters say the individual was found dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported among the firefighters who responded to the incident. The name of the deceased has not been released.