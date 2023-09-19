A fire in a trailer park has opened an investigation after a man in his 60s was found dead, said Houston police.

According to HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelica, the Houston Fire Department was called to 5711 Yale Street after receiving reports of a fire around 2:35 a.m. on Tuesday.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Mobile home fire on Yale Street (Courtesy of OnScene Houston)

When officials arrived, they found a trailer in the trailer park engulfed in flames and quickly worked to gain control and put it out.

Horelica says during the search of the home, one man who looked to be in his 60s was found dead in the home.

HFD arson and HPD Homicide division are investigating the scene, but Horelica said it looks to be no obvious signs of foul play.