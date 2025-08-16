Southwest Houston: Truck fire on Highway 90 near Fondren Road

The Brief Officials say a tanker truck with nearly 9,000 gallons of gasoline caught fire. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. One firefighter was taken to a hospital.



Fire responders are on Highway 90 in southwest Houston to handle a tanker truck that caught fire.

Houston truck fire on Highway 90

What we know:

The fire was reported on SH-90 by Fondren Road.

Houston Police are providing traffic support. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The tanker truck was reportedly carrying 8,800 gallons of gasoline.

Multiple Houston Fire crews are at the scene. One firefighter has been taken to a hospital.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how the fire started or how long it'll take for it to be put out.

There is no information on any other injuries or if any other vehicles were involved.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.