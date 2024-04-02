Houston fire: Firefighters battling building fire near Telephone Road and Griggs Road

Houston firefighters are currently on the scene battling a building fire in southeast Houston.

Details are limited, but officials said the fire was located near Telephone Road and Griggs Road.

Officials said no injuries have been reported as a result of the fire.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.