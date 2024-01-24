Houston fire: Firefighters battling 2-alarm house fire on Inwood

Houston firefighters are on the scene battling a 2-alarm house fire, officials said.

According to authorities, the fire is located near the 3400 block of Inwood.

Officials said firefighters are working to extinguish the 2-alarm fire.

No firefighter or resident injuries have been reported.

Residents and drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews are on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.