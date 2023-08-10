Houston fire: Empty home in historic Freedmen's Town catches fire, called 'uncommon'

Houston Fire Department is investigating a house fire in Fourth Ward.

According to District Chief Hunter Schappaugh, units responded to reports of a house fire near Gillette and Victor, which is a historic residence in Freedmen's Town.

Large columns of smoke could be seen and there was a large fire in the back of the home.

Schappaugh says it took firefighters around 10 minutes to put the bulk of the fire out. There was no one inside the home, he said.

The fire was called "uncommon" by Schappaugh due to the origin of the fire.

Officials are investigating the fire.