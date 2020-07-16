Houston Fire Department captain battles COVID-19 in ICU

article

A Houston Fire Department captain is currently hospitalized in the ICU with COVID-19.

The Houston Fire Department says Captain Leroy Lucio, a 30-year veteran of the HFD, is currently in critical but stable condition in a San Antonio hospital ICU.

The department says HFD's Firefighter Support Network and members of the HFD Honor Guard are with him and his family.

The San Antonio Fire Department has been supporting Captain Lucio and his family in his hometown of San Antonio during this time, HFD says.

The Houston Fire Department says they appreciate the show of support that Captain Lucio and his family have already received and ask for continued thoughts and prayers as he battles COVID-19.

