A fire broke out at a home located in northwest Houston on Tuesday. The Houston Fire Department responded to the call just before 10:00 p.m. at 902 Drane Street.

Firefighters say they were met with heavy flames engulfing the front breezeway of the home. They quickly acted to contain the blaze, successfully preventing it from spreading inside the house. Initial reports indicate that the fire began in the facade of the house and extended to the garage.

The single occupant of the home managed to escape without injury, and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation by the arson unit.