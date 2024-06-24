Houston fire: 4 people rescued during 2-alarm fire, 2 taken to hospital

Four people were rescued and two were taken to the hospital following a two-alarm fire in Houston on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the fire occurred around 3:15 p.m. near the 200 block of Plaza Verde Drive.

When firefighters arrived at the location, they saw heavy smoke and fire from the building.

Authorities said there were four people who were trapped on a third-floor balcony that had to be rescued.

Of those rescued, two people, a 19-year-old female, who was pregnant, and her boyfriend, a 20-year-old male, were taken to the hospital with symptoms of smoke inhalation.

Authorities stated that they were able to extinguish the fire by around 4 p.m.