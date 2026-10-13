Houston film studio targeted in string of camera equipment burglaries
HOUSTON - A Houston film studio owner says his business was burglarized in late August, possibly making him one of the first victims in a series of break-ins targeting production studios.
What we know:
The latest to contact FOX 26 about the break-in that was caught on camera might have been one of the first to be targeted.
Jeff Price, owner of CAS and Texas Collective Studios, says he was hit at the end of August.
The three men were seen breaking through the front door, like the same men behind about a dozen break-ins, all at Houston film and production studios.
The thieves appear to know right where they can find expensive cameras and lenses. So some believe it could possibly be an inside job.
The people who work in that industry know each other and interact. Now, they are meeting to see if they can figure out who's behind the costly crimes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office, or Houston Crime Stoppers.
The Source: Information from this story comes from an interview with Jeff Price, owner of CAS and Texas Collective Studios.