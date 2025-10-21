Fifth Ward apartment fire under investigation, several people rescued

The Brief A fire burned at an apartment complex in Fifth Ward in the 5200 block of Market Street. Initial reports say three to four people had to be rescued from the building after firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A fire broke out at an apartment complex in northeast Houston and a few people had to be rescued from the building, according to Houston Fire Department officials.

What we know:

Deputy Chief Douglas Harrison reports that around 3:55 a.m., the fire department received a call about the blaze in the 5200 block of Market Street and units got to the scene in around five minutes.

When firefighters got to the scene, they could see significant fire coming from the roofs.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Courtesy of OnScene TV Houston

Based on initial reports, three to four people had to be rescued from the building. No one who was rescued was taken to the hospital for injuries at this time.

No firefighters were injured while working.

What we don't know:

The fire is being investigated to discover what caused it.