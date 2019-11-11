Houston Federation of Teachers demand answers ahead of state takeover

The Houston Federation of Teachers, along with parents and educators at Houston ISD is demanding more answers about the state’s takeover.

In a news conference Monday, the union says they worry the move was motivated by political interests to characterize public schools.

The American Federation of Teachers has filed a freedom of information act request with the Texas Education Agency to get those answers. The union believes some of the state’s key players could be behind what they’re calling a politically motivated move to transform public schools into charters.

The AFT singled out TEA commissioner Mike Morath, deputy commissioner Airick Journal Crabill, HISD trustee Jolanda Jones & several other charter operators on Monday, adding that the FOIA request asks for any copies of communication between them.

Additionally, the teachers union says HISD only has one chronically underperforming school in the district of nearly 300 campuses yet, the organization says there are several Houston charter schools that scored lower but aren’t included in the state takeover. Wheatley HS has received a failing grade for seven years in a row.

“Look around. The state charters don’t exactly make the best grades. In fact, the average charter school in Texas underperforms Houston ISD last year by nearly eight points in the overall score,” said Zeph Capo, President of the Houston Federation of Teachers.

“As reported, we have made double-digit gains in both science, social studies, and math. Those are huge gains for our campus,” said Wheatley HS teacher Kendra Yarborough Camarena.

FOX 26 reached out to a representative at the TEA for a response but has not heard back.