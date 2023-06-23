A Houston father faces 45 years in prison for the beating death of his premature baby girl.

28-year-old Jason Robin pleaded guilty to murder for his involvement in the death of his daughter Jazmine Rose Robin on July 15, 2018.

Jazmine was born prematurely at just 29 weeks on April 30, 2018, and spent two months in a neonatal intensive care unit before she was released to her parents, officials say.

She returned to the hospital less than two weeks after being sent home with severe injuries.

According to autopsy results, baby Jazmine suffered up to 80 fractures, including numerous fractures to her ribs and long bones and also had multiple brain bleeds, retinal hemorrhaging in both eyes and two skull fractures.

Photo: Jason Robin Source: Harris County District Attorney’s Office

The baby girl died at the hospital and this led to Houston Police investigating her death.

"We’re here to stand up for innocent victims, and it’s hard to imagine a more innocent victim than a newborn baby," said Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Jason was previously engaged to Jazmine's mother who is also facing charges.

According to the DA’s office, as part of a plea agreement, Robin will have to testify against the mother for her role in the baby's death. He will not be allowed to appeal the conviction or his punishment.

Court records state Robin must serve at least half of his sentence before he can become eligible for parole.

Assistant District Attorney Gilbert Sawtelle says Jason Robin's parents loved their granddaughter and insisted that their son face the consequences for killing her.

Sawtelle says, "The baby’s paternal grandparents loved her very much and were relieved to finally get some closure and justice for the baby."