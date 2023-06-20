A Harris County man is accused of leaving his five grandchildren at home on a hot day without supervision, access to air conditioning or food.

Kevin Turner, 53, has been charged with abandoning or endangering a child through criminal negligence.

Kevin Turner (Photo courtesy of Harris County Pct. 4)

According to the Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office, their deputies were called to the man’s home around 3:54 a.m. Monday for a welfare check about the children.

The constable’s office says the deputies found that Turner had left the five children at home with no food or air conditioning "on a day with a high temperature of over 98 degrees."

The youngest child was 9, followed by a 12-year-old, two 13-year-olds, and a 16-year-old. EMS was called to the scene to evaluate the children, and they were transported to the hospital.

Turner was arrested and appeared in court overnight.

According to the allegations read in court, authorities entered the "unreasonably hot" home and found a roach infestation, no air-conditioning running where the children were and no food in the cabinets.

Authorities were reportedly told that one of the 13-year-old children had gone to a store nearby to steal food for the other kids to eat.

The child reportedly told authorities that Turner had not returned home after leaving the house around 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

In court, it was revealed that authorities did find food and the air conditioner running in Turner’s bedroom, which was locked with a deadbolt.

According to the children’s mother, the children were taken from her and put in his custody two years ago, but he had not allowed her visitation rights.

Turner showed up while officers were there and told them his house was dirty because the kids had not been cleaning it. Turner also allegedly stated that he had bought four packs of ramen on Friday, and that the kids could have had anything they wanted if they had cleaned the house.

Turner's bond was set at $10,000.