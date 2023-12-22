The family of Tiffany Rodriguez, a beloved bartender in North Houston, spoke with FOX 26 a year after her tragic death outside a Montrose bar.

Tiffany was shot in December 2022, and her ex-boyfriend, Brandon Rashad McKinney, remains in jail facing a murder charge. Despite the heartache, the family is determined to remember the joyous moments shared with their daughter, who, even in death, became an organ donor, saving the lives of six individuals.

Witnesses inside Lola's Depot reported an argument between Tiffany and McKinney. The family later learned that the two were previously in an abusive relationship, and Tiffany's friend mentioned she was not eager to meet McKinney that night.

"She met him because she wanted to talk," said Renee Meadows, Tiffany's mother. "That was the last thing she did was talk to him."

Following the argument, witnesses heard gunshots outside the bar, and Tiffany was found on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. She died from her injuries on Dec. 20, 2022. McKinney turned himself into the Houston Police Department a day later.

Tiffany's family has attended several court proceedings over the past year, as attorneys for McKinney have requested bond reductions. In a recent December hearing, Judge Lori Chambers Grey denied McKinney's request, keeping his bond at half a million dollars. Tiffany's family expressed frustration with the court delays. Harris County DA officials say murder trials can often take some time to start. Meadows was told to expect up to two years.

"The system is broken. I don't understand the half of it," she said.

Tiffany's sister, Danielle Rodriguez, expressed how much she's learned about domestic violence and the toll it can take on victims who find it difficult to share what they're going through with others.

She stated, "I've had people come up to me, learning about this story, they've taken it into their own lives. They've recognized they might have been in these types of situations in the past, and they take it a lot more seriously."

Brandon Rashad McKinney (Source: Houston Police Department)

Houston Police report that 18 percent of the department's homicide cases this year were domestic - some of the highest numbers in the state of Texas. Local advocates also report violence in those relationships tends to get more dangerous during a separation or divorce.

Despite the difficulty, family and friends have gathered to honor Tiffany's memory. A karaoke party was held in November in celebration of what would have been her 30th birthday.

A mural of Rodriguez also remains at Rabbit's Got the Gun, the bar in North Houston where she worked.

"We love you sis. No words can express what you gave us. Spending every day with you is something we will always cherish," the caption reads in the bar's recent Instagram post.

As they cope with the loss, the family is waiting for answers regarding why Tiffany's life was taken so soon.

"Two lives just ruined. Gone. You could've just lived your life... and she could've gone on and lived her life. It's senseless," said Meadows.

Judge Grey has requested the start of a criminal trial, while the defense has requested more time. McKinney's next court appearance is set for February.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, support and resources are available. Organizations and advocates are listed below: