Houston family celebrating Hanukkah in a unique way

A parade of around 100 cars made their way through Houston Thursday as Houstonian celebrated the first day of Hanukkah.

The Grosman family is known for celebrating Hanukkah a little differently.

For them, the menorah is a staple of the festival of light but they also take it a step further.

“Why shouldn't we not join in on the fun,” said Philip Grosman. “I just want to get other Jewish families to start lighting up the neighborhoods you know. It should be all to enjoy and I want to drive around and see Hanukkah decorations in all the neighborhoods.”

Move aside Elf on the Shelf and make room for Mensch on the Bench.

“Mensch is a yiddish word for someone who does good deeds,” said Grosman.“Our version of the elf on the shelf is the mensch on the bench.”

Philip says he is very particular, maybe even a little peculiar about his decorations. He told FOX 26 he makes many of them by hand and that it takes him three weeks to completely set up.

“Every single light on the windows is glued on. I’m very particular, everyone has to be perfectly straight so I hot glue every single one on there,” said Grosman.

With COVID-19 changing how we gather, local Habad locations have also been forced to adjust as well.

“Of course with COVID-19, we have to adjust,” said Rabbi Lazer Lazaroff of Aishel House. “We have to make sure that it remains a festival of joy.”

Amid this pandemic, rabbis are offering to bring Hanukkah Menorahs to those isolated at home.

“We are making sure that anyone who reaches out to any of the Habad locations, anywhere in the world, will be able to receive a menorah and candles,” said Lazaroff.

