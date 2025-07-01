Houston family of 3 arrested in series of dollar store robberies: court records

The Brief Jennifer Whittle, Deron Whittle, and Jennifer's son Gavin Harper, were all arrested in connection to at least six known robberies of Family Dollar and Dollar General stores. Surveillance video caught the three robbing an employee at gunpoint, court records state. On June 27, Harper and his mother were allegedly seen robbing an employee at gunpoint, taking $203.



A Houston family of three have all been charged for their roles in an ongoing series of robberies at dollar stores around the area.

Jennifer Whittle, Deron Whittle, and Jennifer's son Gavin Harper, were all arrested in connection to at least six known robberies of Family Dollar and Dollar General stores.

Family robbery spree suspects

The backstory:

According to court records, the family of three were caught on video and at one point were seen committing six aggravated robberies between May 12 and June 27.

The family would allegedly drive around checking the stores out before choosing which to rob.

In one video, court records claim Deron and Harper were seen robbing a business employee at gunpoint before getting in the family's car.

On June 27, it's documented officers saw surveillance video of the three driving around several stores. Harper is accused of going into one store and pretending to buy chips, but when the employee opened the register, Jennifer Whittle is said to have pointed a gun at the employee and told her to give them all the money.

The mother and son were given $203 by the employee and ran to the car driven by Deron, according to court records.

What we know:

Jennifer Whittle has been charged with to engaging in organized criminal activity where a deadly weapon was used. Her bond was set at $75,000.

Deron Whittle and Gavin Harper were both charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon and engaging in organized criminal activity where a deadly weapon was used.

The bond for Deron was set at $150,000 and Harper's bond was set at $130,000.