Houston families: City Gear’s Cutz 4 Kids provides free haircuts and school supplies

City Gear hosts its annual Cutz 4 Kids Back-to-School event on Sunday. The event happened at the City Gear store at 3636 Old Spanish Trail. It was open to the public, with no purchase necessary.

Services Provided

The event offers free haircuts for children, provided by professional barbers on-site. Attendees also receive school supplies on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The event features music, special promotions, giveaways, and light refreshments.

Purpose and History

City Gear launched the Cutz 4 Kids event in 2018 as part of its community outreach efforts. The initiative supports local families with back-to-school preparations by providing essential services and supplies.