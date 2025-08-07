Houston expert shares self-defense tips after trail assaults

The Brief At least eight women have reported being assaulted while on walks in Houston. Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or HPD. Local expert shares self-defense techniques women can use if they’re ever attacked.



Eight women come forward

More women are coming forward saying they were sexually assaulted while walking in Houston and now there’s a growing demand for protection and answers.

FOX 26 has learned at least eight women have reported being attacked over the past four months, all describing similar incidents. They say a man riding a bike approached them from behind, assaulted them, and took off before they could react.

One of the most recent reports came from a woman who says she was attacked during the day on April 22 near Stude Park. After the man assaulted her, she says she got in her car, followed him, and took a photo of the alleged attacker. Another woman shared a photo of the man who she says assaulted her on May 30 along the White Oak Bayou Trail.

Police investigate assaults

Houston police confirm they are investigating the string of assaults and are now increasing patrols on city trails. At this time, it’s unclear if the same man is responsible, or if multiple suspects are involved.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers or Houston Police Department.

Expert shares self-defense techniques

In the meantime, FOX 26’s Jillian Hartmann visited Krav Maga Houston to learn self-defense techniques women can use if they’re ever attacked.

Instructor James Newman says the first step is being aware of your surroundings, especially when walking alone. If someone approaches from behind, the goal is to create space, turn around, and use your voice to alert others.

"The quicker you can turn around and face the person, it increases the opportunity for you to do something about it," said Newman. "Getting loud really fast is going to draw attention.

Offenders are afraid of two things, getting caught and getting hurt.

"Ideally, you want to aim for the head, that’s where the ‘computer’ is," he said.

He encourages everyone, women, men, and even kids, to take a self-defense course so they’re ready in the moments that matter most.