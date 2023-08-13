With the average Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI) in Harris County now at 715, residents are being urged to take precautions against wildfires.

The KBDI is a measure of how dry the ground is, and a reading of 715 indicates extreme drought conditions. Drought conditions begin at a KBDI of 575.

The Harris County Fire Marshal's Office is recommending that residents take the following steps to protect their homes from wildfires:

For more information on how to protect your home from wildfires, visit the Harris County Fire Marshal's Office website at www.hcfmo.org.