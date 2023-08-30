The long Labor Day weekend is here, and there's plenty of fun to fill it.

Here's a look at some of the things to do this weekend in the Houston area.

BIG Salsa Festival

If you love to dance, or are looking to learn, you’ll want to check out BIG Salsa Festival. There will be classes for all skill levels, performances, dance parties and more.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3; pre-party Thursday

Where: Westin Galleria Houston, 5060 W Alabama St, Houston TX 77056

Cost: Full Pass $250 online, $300 at door (pre-party not included); single-day and other pass options available

Click here to read more.

Labor Day in The Woodlands

Celebrate Labor Day with the whole family in The Woodlands. This free event will have live music, activities for the kids, a pie eating contest for youth and adults, strolling entertainment and more.

When: Sunday, Sept. 3; 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Waterway Square, 31 Waterway Square Place, The Woodlands, TX 77380

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Galveston Island Wine Festival

Enjoy a Wine Weekend at this festival on Galveston Island. The event kicks off with a happy hour and reception on Friday evening, followed by two days of tastings and chances to explore the attractions at Moody Gardens.

When: Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: Varies by day and package

Click here to read more.

Reggae Vibes Festival

Escape the heat with a Karbach beer and some live music. The event for all ages will have performances by eight artists and a vendor market. DJ performances start at noon, and live music starts at 4 p.m.

When: Saturday, Sept. 2; noon to 10 p.m.

Where: Karbach Brewing Co., 2032 Karbach St, Houston, TX 77092

Cost: Free

Click here to read more.

Galveston Family Beach Challenge - East Beach

The summer is winding down, but you still have some time for a family beach day. Family members ages 8 and up can compete in challenges and play games for a chance to win gift cards and prizes. There will be 14 stations including a life-size Battleship game, limbo, giant Connect Four and more.

When: Sunday, Sept. 3; 10 a.m.

Where: East Beach, 1923 Boddeker Drive, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.

Museum of Illusions Houston

Immerse yourself in a mesmerizing illusion at this brand-new Houston attraction on grand opening weekend. Step into an illusion room and see the mind-bending installations and optical illusions.

When: Friday, Sept. 1

Where: Museum of Illusions, 5060 W Alabama St STE 2D, Houston, TX 77056

Cost: $26 for adults; $21 for children ages 5 to 12

Click here to read more.

Labor Day Fun at Lone Star Flight Museum

The Lone Star Flight Museum is holding a Labor Day celebration! Check out the aircraft, exhibits and flight simulators. There will also be free hot dogs at 11 a.m. You can also take a tour, test your engineering skills with Eggstronaut, and participate in other fun activities.

When: Monday, Sept. 4; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Lone Star Flight Museum, 11551 Aerospace Ave, Houston, TX 77034

Cost: $10

Click here for more information.