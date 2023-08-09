It's an exciting weekend across the Houston area with summer fun for everyone.

Here's a look at some of the things to do around the Houston area this weekend.

Air, Car and Boat Show

It’s a thrilling weekend in Galveston! This event will take to the air, water and land. Watch an exciting air show, see some incredible boats, and admire rows of classic cars. You can even take a ride in a plane or helicopter for an extra price.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Moody Gardens, 1 Hope Blvd, Galveston, TX 77554

Cost: $40 for all three shows; $20 for Sunday-only boar and car show admission

Click here for more information.

Houston Reggae Fest

Enjoy two days of live music by artists that include Mykal Rose, Warrior King, Yemi Alade, and I-Octane. There is expected to be more than a 100 vendors offering Caribbean cuisine, refreshing drinks, handmade goods and art.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12 & Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Hermann Square, 900 Smith St, Houston, TX 77002

Cost: $30 weekend general admission; $25 single-day passes

Click here for more information.

Houston Horror Film Fest

Looking for a little summer scare? This event offers screenings of horror films, celebrity guests, vendors, memorabilia, cosplay and more.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Houston Marriott Westchase, 2900 Briarpark Dr, Houston, TX 77042

Cost: $50 3-day pass; single-day passes $30

Click here for more information.

Anime Matsuri

It’s a four-day event celebrating Anime and Japanese pop culture. There will be guest panels, workshops, concerts, a cosplay contest, a karaoke battle and more.

When: Thursday, Aug. 10 to Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: George R. Brown Convention Center 1001 Avenida De Las Americas Houston, TX 77010

Cost: $110 4-day pass for adults; $45 4-day pass for kids; single-day passes available

Click here for more information.

Galveston Island Revue Weekend

Galveston Island’s vintage past meets present day fun. The weekend includes the Bathing Beauties contest, a classic car show, classes, parties and other retro entertainment.

When: Friday, Aug. 11 to Sunday, Aug. 13

Where: Various locations in Galveston

Cost: Prices vary by event

Click here for more information.

2023 36th AIA Houston Sandcastle Competition

Nearly 50 teams are competing to win the Gold Bucket Award. They have five hours to create their sculpture. The event is open for the public to watch the competition. Visitors are asked to be respectful of the work even after the competition so people can see them the next day too.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12

Where: East Beach, 1923 Boddeker, Galveston, TX 77550

Cost: Free; $15 parking at East Beach

Click here for more information.

Origami At Evelyn's Park With Japan America Society Of Houston

All ages are invited to experience a new art form. There are three levels of design difficulty to choose from. This monthly event focuses on a specific Japanese holiday or celebration each session.

When: Saturday, Aug. 12; 11 a.m.

Where: Evelyn’s Park, 4400 Bellaire Boulevard, Bellaire, Texas 77401

Cost: Free

Click here for more information.