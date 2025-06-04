The Brief It's important to know your evacuation zone and have a plan before a tropical system hits. The Houston-Galveston region has four zone areas. Officials will let you know when it's time for your zone to evacuate.



As the Gulf Coast braces for another hurricane season, having knowledge of different procedures and plans is crucial to staying safe.

Storm surges and hurricanes are major threats during hurricane season to the Houston-Galveston region. Because of this, it may be necessary for evacuations to take place.

The Houston-Galveston region has four zone areas. Each area is classified based on its level of threat from a storm surge.

If it becomes necessary for residents to evacuate during a hurricane, authorities will issue evacuation orders by zip code zone or "zones."

The Zones: Know when to evacuate

Zip-Zone Coastal

This is the zone closest to the Gulf of America, formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico. It includes 18 different zip codes which are in the Matagorda and Galveston Bay region, and it is represented by the color purple on the Hurricane Evacuation Map.

Zip-Zone A

This zone includes 14 zip codes and is mainly located north of Galveston in the Southeast area of Houston. It is represented by the color yellow on the Hurricane Evacuation Map.

Zip-Zone B

Zone B is the second largest zone, which includes 28 zip codes. It is located between the coastal zone and zone B, and it is represented by the color green on the Hurricane Evacuation Map.

Zip-Zone C

This is the largest zone which includes 41 zip codes. It is the furthest inward zone in the Houston-Galveston region and goes into the heart of Houston. It is represented by the color orange on the Hurricane Evacuation Map.

Houston-Galveston evacuation routes

Along with the designated zones, there are corresponding routes that are set in place to help decrease traffic and congestion in the case of a hurricane and create a better flow of movement.

Knowing which zone you are located in will help you understand whether you will need to evacuate during a serious storm or hurricane.