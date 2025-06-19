Escaped Houston METRO shooting suspect found in north Houston, back in custody, police say

The Brief The suspect reportedly shot a woman at a bus shelter early Thursday morning. METRO officials say the suspect escaped the interview room mid-interview. Houston Police say the suspect was found on Fulton Street on Thursday evening.



A shooting suspect is back in custody after reportedly escaping from Houston METRO police on Thursday.

Houston METRO escapee caught

What we know:

Houston Police say many of their officers assisted METRO police as they looked for a suspect. Precinct 1 Harris County deputies and UH-Downtown police were also involved in the search.

At about 7 p.m. Thursday, Houston Police shared on X that the suspect was taken into custody on Fulton Street.

The backstory:

METRO police officials tell FOX 26 that the suspect was arrested after he shot a woman and fled early Thursday morning.

Officials say the shooting happened at about 5:30 a.m. at a bus shelter near Crosstimbers Street and Airline Drive.

An HPD K9 reportedly caught the suspect shortly after.

According to METRO police, the suspect was taken into custody for questioning at the MPD headquarters. While he was being interviewed, the suspect allegedly escaped out of the interview room.

METRO police coordinated the search, and the suspect is now back in custody.

What we don't know:

The suspect has not been identified at this time.

This is a developing news report. We will update when more information becomes available.