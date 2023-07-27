Great news, Jonas Brothers fans! Due to overwhelming fan demand, the group has added a second show for Houston in October.

According to a release, the second show will take place at the Toyota Center on Monday, October 23.

Standing out as one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, Jonas Brothers—Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas—have sold north of 20 million albums and counting, garnered two GRAMMY® Award nominations, earned 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, logged three consecutive #1 debuts on the Billboard 200, and generated billions of streams.

Tickets for this run of shows will be in high demand, therefore the Verified Fan presale will be fans’ best shot at tickets. The tour is using this platform in order to ensure tickets get into the hands of fans directly. Fans can register now through Monday, July 31 at 10 pm ET for the Verified Fan presale HERE. Fans who are selected to receive an access code will be able to participate in the Verified Fan presale starting on Thursday, August 3. More information on Verified Fan can be found HERE. A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10 am at jonasbrothers.com.