North Houston: Apartment complex shooting injures one; suspect arrested

The Brief The shooting happened at an apartment building on Ella Boulevard. A suspect was arrested after a standoff at one of the apartment. The suspect reportedly had four open warrants and was tied to a shooting at the complex the night before.



A man is in custody and another man is in a hospital after a shooting on Thursday at a north Houston apartment complex, according to authorities with Harris County Precinct 4.

Shooting at Venti Apartments

What we know:

The shooting was reported at The Venti Apartments on Ella Bouelvard near Kuhykendahl Road.

According to Precinct 4 Captain Aaron Strain, the shooting happened at one of the apartment buildings.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, drove himself to the leasing office with a gunshot wound to his lower body. Capt. Strain said the wound was not life-threatening, and the victim is expected to recover.

No other injuries have been reported.

The suspect was found in an apartment at the complex. Deputies set up a perimeter around the unit, and reportedly commanded the 23-year-old to come out.

Capt. Strain said the suspect refused to come out, so a K9 went in and made contact with him.

The suspect will be taken to a hospital for his injuries, and he is expected to be in custody by Thursday evening. He is expected to be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to Capt. Strain, the suspect had four open warrants for his arrest: two for aggravated assault, and two for weapons charges.

The suspect was reportedly also tied to a shooting at the complex that happened on Wednesday night. No one was injured during that incident.

What we don't know:

No one involved in this incident has been identified at this time.

It's not clear if the victim and suspect knew each other before the shooting, or if either of them lived at the complex. Capt. Strain said the suspect has family members who live there.

It's also not clear if the Wednesday night shooting has ties to the Thursday shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is not clear.