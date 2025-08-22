North Harris County: Three arrested for woman's shooting injuries at apartment complex, officials say

The Brief The shooting was reported early Thursday on Ella Boulevard near Kuykhendal Road. The victim and her husband were allegedly shot at while driving through a complex in a tow truck. Bond has been set for two out of three suspects so far.



Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting at a couple at an apartment complex early Thursday.

Harris County crime: Three arrested in Ella Boulevard shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 14500 block of Ella Boulevard, near the North Freeway and Kuykhendal Road.

Harris County Precinct 4 authorities say they found a woman at the complex with multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies provided medical aid until the victim was taken to a hospital.

Investigators determined that multiple suspects shot at the victim and her husband as the couple drove through the complex in a tow truck.

Photo courtesy: Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4

Three suspects were said to be directly involved in the shooting: 23-year-old Gerson Flores, 26-year-old Jeancarlo Zelaya, and 28-year-old Freylin Machado.

All were reportedly charged with Aggravated with a Deadly Weapon with Serious Bodily Injury.

Authorities say Flores had an active warrant for Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.

According to court records, Zeleya's bond is set at $60,0000, and Machado's is for $25,000.

Records for Flores were not available at the time of this report.

What we don't know:

The victims were not identified at this time, and there is no information on the woman's current condition or what led up to the shooting.