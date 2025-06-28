I-59 reopens following deadly crash near Downtown Houston

The Brief The crash happened in the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway near Collingsworth Street. All northbound lanes have since reopened. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles.



Houston police have reopened northbound I-59 near downtown after a deadly crash, according to TXDOT.

Houston traffic: I-59 deadly crash

What we know:

The crash was reported on Eastex Freeway North near Collingsworth Street. The accident reportedly involved two vehicles.

All northbound lanes on the highway were closed off, but have since reopened.

What we don't know:

There is no information at this time about the crash itself.

There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.