I-59 reopens following deadly crash near Downtown Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police have reopened northbound I-59 near downtown after a deadly crash, according to TXDOT.
Houston traffic: I-59 deadly crash
What we know:
The crash was reported on Eastex Freeway North near Collingsworth Street. The accident reportedly involved two vehicles.
All northbound lanes on the highway were closed off, but have since reopened.
What we don't know:
There is no information at this time about the crash itself.
There is no estimate on when the highway will reopen.
The Source: TXDOT and Harris County Lt. Terry Garza