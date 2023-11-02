Houston police say a driver’s education business owner is accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old student during a driving lesson, and they’re asking any other potential victims to come forward.

According to HPD, Ronald Avery Eglin, 61, has been charged with sexual assault.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Ronald Avery Eglin (Photo: Houston Police Department)

Police say Eglin owns and operates a driver’s education business in the 12000 block of Almeda Road.

According to police, a 17-year-old girl told investigators that Eglin sexually assaulted her during and after a driving lesson on Oct. 2.

SUGGESTED: Driver slams into car stopped at red light on I-45 feeder road, police say

Eglin was charged, and he was arrested on Oct. 27.

Police say anyone who may have been victimized by Eglin can contact the HPD Special Victims Division at (713)308-1180.