Firefighters rescued a driver from a box truck that was hanging over a Houston freeway on Wednesday morning.

The box truck overturned on the HOV exit ramp over the southbound lanes of the I-45 North Freeway.

Part of the cab was hanging over the edge of the freeway, and the driver was still in the truck when firefighters arrived.

Video showed firefighters climb into the cab of the truck to get the driver out. The driver was lifted out of the cab with a ladder truck.

The truck is still hanging over the freeway, and some southbound lanes remain blocked.