Innocent bystander shot during drive-by shooting, Houston police says
HOUSTON - An innocent bystander was shot during a drive-by shooting at a Houston apartment complex Friday night while eating dinner outside her apartment, police said.
What we know:
Houston police were called to Cedar Glen Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a reported drive-by shooting.
Police said a man was running through the front of the apartment complex when someone started shooting from a vehicle traveling on Glenmont Drive.
During the shooting, a woman having dinner with her family outside the apartment complex was shot in the stomach, Lt. Ali said.
The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
Police did not say if any arrests have been made.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Houston Police Department.