Innocent bystander shot during drive-by shooting, Houston police says

article

The Brief Houston police said an innocent woman was shot during a drive-by shooting Friday night. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at Cedar Glen Apartments. The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.



An innocent bystander was shot during a drive-by shooting at a Houston apartment complex Friday night while eating dinner outside her apartment, police said.

What we know:

Houston police were called to Cedar Glen Apartments around 10:30 p.m. Friday for a reported drive-by shooting.

Police said a man was running through the front of the apartment complex when someone started shooting from a vehicle traveling on Glenmont Drive.

During the shooting, a woman having dinner with her family outside the apartment complex was shot in the stomach, Lt. Ali said.

The woman was taken to an area hospital and is expected to recover.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.