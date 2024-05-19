Houston distribution centers open for food, water on Sunday

Many Houstonians are still without power after the deadly storms went through the city on Thursday making it hard to access food and water.

The City of Houston and other organizations have opened distribution centers around the city to help those who need relief during this time.

RELATED: Houston, Harris County leaders give update on power outages, storm damage

Here is a list of Houston area locations that are operating as distribution centers on Sunday, May 19. This list may be updated throughout the day.

Hope City Church

From Sunday through Wednesday, Hope City Church will have a food and supply distribution for families in need of a hot meal, water, nonperishable food items, or cleaning kits. The event will be held at 5300 W Sam Houston Pkwy N Houston, TX 77041 on Sunday at 5 p.m. and Monday through Wednesday at 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Bayland Community Center

6400 Bissonnet St., Houston, TX 77074

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Radack Community Center

18650 Clay Rd., Houston, TX 77084

3 to 5 p.m.

Weekley Community Center

8440 Greenhouse Rd., Cypress, TX 77433

3 to 5 p.m.

Houston Community College Southeast Campus

6815 Rustic St, Houston, TX 77087

Beginning at 2 p.m., they are distributing essential items including food, ice, water, cleaning products, and diapers.