Party attendee shot, killed in south Houston, police say
HOUSTON - Police are looking for any information about a deadly shooting that happened in south Houston early Saturday night.
Houston Delano Street shooting
What we know:
At about 1 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Delano Street. When they arrived, they found a male lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police tried to perform CPR, but the victim was later pronounced deceased.
It's believed the victim was attending a party when he was shot. According to HPD Lieutenant Khan, the party was at a residence that was rented as an Airbnb.
No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made.
What we don't know:
No one has been identified at this time.
There is no information on any suspects.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan