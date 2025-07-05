Party attendee shot, killed in south Houston, police say

The Brief Police found a person lying on Delano Street with gunshot wounds. The victim was at a party at an Airbnb when he was shot. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.



Police are looking for any information about a deadly shooting that happened in south Houston early Saturday night.

Houston Delano Street shooting

What we know:

At about 1 a.m., police were called to the 3000 block of Delano Street. When they arrived, they found a male lying on the street with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police tried to perform CPR, but the victim was later pronounced deceased.

It's believed the victim was attending a party when he was shot. According to HPD Lieutenant Khan, the party was at a residence that was rented as an Airbnb.

No other injuries were reported.

No arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

No one has been identified at this time.

There is no information on any suspects.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)