The Harris County Sheriff's Office has announced that a defense attorney that was already arrested is facing new charges.

Jason Johnson was previously arrested last month for allegedly delivering synthetic marijuana to a client in the jail.

However, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez announced on Tuesday that Johnson is now charged with eight charges of possession of child pornography as part of a follow up investigation.

No other details about the arrest have been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.