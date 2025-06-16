article

The Brief Houston police arrested Santos Hernandez Cornejo, 53, charged with murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death at a restaurant early Saturday. The incident reportedly stemmed from a parking lot argument, with Hernandez Cornejo chasing her inside the business before the fatal stabbing. He fled the scene but later surrendered, admitting to the stabbing; the victim's identity has not yet been released.



Houston police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend to death at a restaurant early Saturday morning.

Wilcrest Drive fatal stabbing

Houston police were called to a restaurant in the 6900 block of Wilcrest Drive, near Sam Houston Parkway and Bellaire Boulevard early Saturday morning.

A 50-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santos Hernandez Cornejo (Source: Houston Police Department)

Santos Hernandez Cornejo, 53, is charged with murder.

Investigators say Hernandez Cornejo and his girlfriend, the victim, had gotten into an argument in the parking lot.

He then allegedly chased her inside the business and stabbed her multiple times.

Hernandez Cornejo ran from the scene, but later turned himself in to police and admitted to the stabbing.

What we don't know:

The identity of the woman has not been released.